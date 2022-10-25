Barclays Raises Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Price Target to €9.60

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from €9.00 ($9.18) to €9.60 ($9.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

MDIBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.80 ($12.04) to €10.80 ($11.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Get Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario alerts:

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Price Performance

Shares of MDIBY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 31,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,860. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.