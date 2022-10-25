Barclays Lowers Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target to GBX 270

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNGPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 322 ($3.89) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Man Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Man Group from GBX 336 ($4.06) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Man Group Stock Performance

MNGPF opened at $2.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. Man Group has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $3.40.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

