Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 27.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of BMRC opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $535.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several research firms have commented on BMRC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

