Bandera Partners Llc Acquires 9,464 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 9,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $145,083.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,469,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,852,084.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joint alerts:

On Thursday, October 20th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 1,300 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 100 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $1,550.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 33,484 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $514,314.24.

On Friday, October 7th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 3,615 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $55,996.35.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 26,331 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $422,085.93.

On Monday, September 26th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 60,000 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $947,400.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Bandera Partners Llc bought 28,506 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $457,236.24.

On Monday, September 19th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 2,325 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,758.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 31,041 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $509,382.81.

Joint Price Performance

Shares of Joint stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.50. 69,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $103.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $224.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joint

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Joint had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 6.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Joint by 9.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Joint by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Joint by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Joint by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 56,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JYNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Joint in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.