Badger DAO Price Down 4% Over Last Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $41.70 million and $1.61 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $3.33 or 0.00017252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

