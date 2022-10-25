Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Down 22.4% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $8.72 or 0.00045161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $824.99 million and approximately $171.74 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,313.34 or 0.99984566 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003321 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023504 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00058695 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022864 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,572,453 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

