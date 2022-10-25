Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.58-$0.58 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVNT opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. Avient has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avient will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 16.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Avient by 9.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Avient by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Avient during the 1st quarter worth $741,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.