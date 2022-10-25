Automatic Data Processing (ADP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP opened at $236.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.64 and a 200-day moving average of $227.56. The company has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

