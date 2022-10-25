Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
Associated Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AC opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.61 million, a PE ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.85. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $47.50.
Insider Activity
In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $113,244 in the last 90 days. 85.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.
Associated Capital Group Company Profile
Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
