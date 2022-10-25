Assetmark Inc. Sells 91,406 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,406 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.35% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $54,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16.

