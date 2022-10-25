Assetmark Inc. Sells 5,722 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.16% of Allstate worth $56,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allstate from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.15.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

Allstate Trading Up 4.0 %

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $124.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.60. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

