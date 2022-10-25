Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,919 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $39,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F M Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.