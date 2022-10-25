Assetmark Inc. Has $42.63 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,682 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,535 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.28% of Seagate Technology worth $42,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Fox Advisors lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

