Assetmark Inc. Has $33.50 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,992 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 71,428 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $33,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $125.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $126.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

