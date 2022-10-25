Assetmark Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,311,246 Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,311,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,586,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 808.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 753,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,303,000 after purchasing an additional 670,128 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,686,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,309,000. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 441,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 299,567 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 244,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 223,843 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSD opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

