Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 46.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $45.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 4.2 %

ASPN opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $363.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASPN. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 94,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.