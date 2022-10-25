Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.32.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Aptiv by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Aptiv by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Aptiv by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $88.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 210.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

