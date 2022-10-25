Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Apollo Endosurgery has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.39%. The company had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Endosurgery

About Apollo Endosurgery

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEN. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 35.8% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 264,795 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 821,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 169,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth $1,882,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 51.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.