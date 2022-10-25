Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Apollo Endosurgery has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.39%. The company had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Apollo Endosurgery Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ:APEN opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
About Apollo Endosurgery
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.
