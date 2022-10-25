Analysts Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Target Price at $105.29

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.46 and its 200 day moving average is $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

