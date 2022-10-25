Analysts Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) PT at $29.36

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.36.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 target price on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Pinterest Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $51.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,831.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,509 shares of company stock worth $1,766,148 over the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,658,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 97,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

