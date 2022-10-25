Analysts Set Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Target Price at $679.25

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $676.13.

A number of analysts have commented on PPRUY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kering from €900.00 ($918.37) to €610.00 ($622.45) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kering from €685.00 ($698.98) to €650.00 ($663.27) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kering from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kering from €700.00 ($714.29) to €520.00 ($530.61) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kering from €670.00 ($683.67) to €690.00 ($704.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48. Kering has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $84.02.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

