Analysts’ Downgrades for October 24th (ACU, AGTC, ALK, AMH, BFS, BHB, CAH, CSGS, CTBI, EGY)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, October 24th:

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Acme United Co alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a neutral rating.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. to a market perform rating.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. to a market perform rating.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.