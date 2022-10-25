ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Trading Down 4.3%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) fell 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. 5,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 3,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ams-OSRAM to a “hold” rating and set a $10.33 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

