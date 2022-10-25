Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Amerant Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $996.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 65,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.