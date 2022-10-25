Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Shares Up 10.1%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90. 275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Ambu A/S Stock Up 10.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

