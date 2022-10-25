Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.84

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Amada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.
Amada Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.38.
Amada Company Profile
Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.
See Also
