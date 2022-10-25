Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$65.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$65.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$58.00 target price on Altus Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$48.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.13. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$41.27 and a 52 week high of C$72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.82, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$206.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

