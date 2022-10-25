AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Vikas Sinha Sells 1,449 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) insider Vikas Sinha sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $13,562.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,036,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AlloVir Trading Down 13.4 %

AlloVir stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.37. 335,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,615. The firm has a market cap of $685.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $25.06.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AlloVir by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,747 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 66.2% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,891,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 753,100 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the first quarter worth $9,724,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlloVir

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.