AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives $48.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 0.4 %

AB stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.33.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.34%.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.