Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ – Get Rating) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.01 and last traded at C$9.05. Approximately 555,803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 253,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.16.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$327.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87.
About Alcanna
Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.
