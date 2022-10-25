Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Akili in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Akili in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akili in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Akili alerts:

Akili Stock Up 2.6 %

AKLI opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Akili has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18.

About Akili

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.