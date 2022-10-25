Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day moving average is $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,289 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,165 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.