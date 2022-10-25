Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.65. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.54 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth $149,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth $202,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Articles

