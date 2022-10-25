Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$58.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.34. The company has a market cap of C$26.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$48.88 and a twelve month high of C$84.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

