Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Aecon Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Aecon Group stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $7.05. 5,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. Aecon Group has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $16.65.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

