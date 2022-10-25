AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,719 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.80.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $305.60 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.18. The company has a market cap of $295.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

