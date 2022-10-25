AE Wealth Management LLC Has $28.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,012 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,383,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,088 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $54.44 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average is $60.40.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.