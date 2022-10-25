AE Wealth Management LLC Has $21.30 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,044 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average is $85.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

