AE Wealth Management LLC Has $16.20 Million Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,938 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $16,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QYLD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 16,594 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of QYLD opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $23.09.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%.

