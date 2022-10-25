AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,643 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $18,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 223.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $158.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.02. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.