AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 20,879 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,380,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,059,316,000 after acquiring an additional 117,644 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Amgen by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,858,000 after purchasing an additional 344,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $261.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.61 and a 200 day moving average of $243.68. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

