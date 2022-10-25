Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $1.00-$1.60 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.00-1.60 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $440.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.24 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AEIS stock opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.72. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $98.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 97.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,829 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 262.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEIS. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

