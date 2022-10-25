AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Receives C$5.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AT. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of AcuityAds to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

AcuityAds Trading Down 3.1 %

AcuityAds stock opened at C$2.17 on Thursday. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of C$2.11 and a 12-month high of C$8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.64 million and a PE ratio of 54.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$28.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

