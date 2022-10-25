Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acme United from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

Acme United Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ACU opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67. Acme United has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $38.68.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Acme United ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.77 million for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.22%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Acme United by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

