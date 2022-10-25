27,144 Shares in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Bought by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the first quarter worth $189,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The Beauty Health Company has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 59.08%. The business had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

