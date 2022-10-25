19,028 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Bought by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $406,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $446,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $737,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTD opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

