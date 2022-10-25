1,850 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,698 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,610.5% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,529,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,177 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

