Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 116,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,029,671 shares.The stock last traded at $24.44 and had previously closed at $24.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Featured Articles

