Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $28.69

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.69, but opened at $25.36. Zai Lab shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 2,428 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZLAB. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 290.14% and a negative return on equity of 38.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 38.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,821,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Zai Lab by 56.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

