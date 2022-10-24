yearn.finance (YFI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $19.15 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 24th. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for about $7,598.69 or 0.39304055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 4% lower against the dollar. yearn.finance has a market cap of $278.40 million and approximately $19.15 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
yearn.finance Profile
yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
